An under-construction building collapsed in the Nadiad area of Gujarat's Kheda on Monday. A rescue operation is underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, police and administration are present at the spot.

Rudresh Hudad, chief officer of Nadiad Municipality said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “An under-construction house collapsed. Two people suffered minor injuries and have been taken to hospital. Search operation is underway..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 9 March, a labourer was rescued after nearly seven hours of a hectic operation, following he was trapped under debris in a portion of an under-construction building of a medical college in Gujarat's Morbi.

Four others were also injured in the incident that took place on Friday evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Officials said that four workers were rescued immediately after the incident, but one person was trapped. However, with the efforts of firefighting officials, he too was rescued at 3 AM.

"Around 8 pm, a call was received at the Fire station that a side slab of a new Medical College, that was being constructed, collapsed. Following information, our team reached the spot and rescued 4 people. However, one person was still trapped under the debris. Only his face was visible and his entire body was trapped between the slab and concrete. Around 3 am we rescued him as well and referred him to a hospital," Fire Officer Devendra Singh Jadeja said.

According to the police, the incident took place during the filling work on the first floor of the medical college's new building, which resulted in a slab collapse. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After getting information about the incident, BJP MLA Durlabhjibhai Dethariya reached the spot and said, "Construction of government medical college is going on in Morbi, during when a portion of a slab which was being filled collapsed...it is an unfortunate incident. Will request the government to take action against whoever is responsible for it, whether it is the contractor or officer..."

With agency inputs.

