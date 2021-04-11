To curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, night curfew currently in force in Surat city will be extended to rural parts of the district from Sunday, according to a PTI report.

In a notification issued on Saturday night, Surat Collector Dhaval Patel extended the curfew to rural parts of the district from Sunday till 31 April.

The curfew will remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am, according to the notification.

Last week, the Gujarat government imposed restrictions on people's movement during night in 20 cities of the state, including Surat.

Surat is the first district in Gujarat where the night curfew has been imposed in both urban and rural areas.

The collector said such restrictions are needed "to stem the spread of COVID-19 as people are crowding the markets, restaurants and other places in large numbers".

Gujarat sees record 5,011 Covid cases, peak-equalling 49 deaths

Gujarat's Covid-19 tally rose by over 5,000 cases in a day for the first time on Saturday as 5,011 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 49 deaths, which equalled a single-day record of fatalities set in May last year, an official said.

The state's caseload stands at 3,42,026, including 4,746 deaths, while the recovery count rose to 3,12,151, or 91.27% of the tally, after 2,525 people were discharged during the day, he said.

The state has 25,129 active cases, including 192 on ventilator support, the official said.

"Of the 49 deaths, 16 each took place in Surat and Ahmedabad, eight in Rajkot, four in Vadodara, two each in Surendranagar and Gandhinagar and one in Chhotaudepur. Ahmedabad led with 1,440 new cases, followed by 913 in Surat city, 462 in Rajkot city, 287 in Vadodara city," he said.

A state government release said, on Saturday, 2,34,272 people were given the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 43,474 were given the second dose.

So far in the state, 78.71 lakh persons have got the first dose and 10.31 lakh have received the second one, it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via