Gujarat: Night curfew extended to rural parts of Surat amid Covid-19 spike

"Of the 49 deaths, 16 each took place in Surat and Ahmedabad, eight in Rajkot, four in Vadodara, two each in Surendranagar and Gandhinagar and one in Chhotaudepur. Ahmedabad led with 1,440 new cases, followed by 913 in Surat city, 462 in Rajkot city, 287 in Vadodara city," he said.