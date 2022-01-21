Gujarat: Night curfew in 17 more towns as Covid cases rise. Full details here

According to the notification issued by the state home department, essential services are allowed during the night curfew and the other restrictions remain unchanged. Shops, shopping complexes, marketing yards, salons, spas and beauty parlours, etc., are allowed to operate till 10 pm, while political, social and religious gatherings are allowed with a maximum of 150 persons at a venue in an open space, with the number not exceeding 50 per cent of the capacity of an enclosed space.

