Home >News >India >Gujarat: Night curfew in 20 cities as Covid-19 cases rise

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has announced a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am in 20 cities in the state amid the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. The night curfew will be in force till 30 April.

The decision to impose the night curfew was taken in the meeting of a core group for coronavirus headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and principal secretary in Prime Ministers Office (PMO) P K Mishra also joined the meeting held here in the night. "COVID-19 cases are on the rise every day. Home minister Amit Shah and, principal secretary in the PMO P K Mishra today joined our core group meeting on coronavirus and guided us," Rupani said after attending the meeting.

"The High Court has given us some suggestions and we have decided on it. Earlier we had imposed a curfew in four big cities of the state. Now we have decided to implement a night curfew in 20 cities of the state," Rupani said.

The cities where the curfew is being imposed are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamangar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehasana, Morbi, Dahod, Patan, Godhra, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar and Amreli.

The government has also banned political or social gatherings till April 30 and reduced the number of guests who can attend a marriage ceremony.

Earlier, the curfew was in force from 9 pm to 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot cities in Gujarat.

Gujarat reported 3,280 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the highest rise in a day, taking the tally of infections to 3,24,878 while 17 deaths pushed the toll to 4,598, according to the state health department.

