Gujarat: Night curfew in 29 cities. What is allowed, what's not; full list here

Gujarat: Night curfew in 29 cities. What is allowed, what's not; full list here2 min read . 12:33 PM IST
Amid the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, Gujarat government has imposed night curfew in 9 more cities. Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chhota Udaipur and Veraval - Somnath will be under night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am, Gujarat CMO said. Earlier, curfew was imposed in 20 cities, including 8 major cities, from 8 pm to 6 am. So after today's latest order, night curfew will be clamped in 29 cities in Gujarat.
Gujarat night curfew: What is allowed, what is not
Starting May 1, the Gujarat government will provide free of cost COVID-19 vaccines to those between 18 and 45 years of age, and an order of 1.5 crore doses has been placed for that purpose, an official said on Sunday.
This decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
The state government will buy one crore doses of Covishield vaccine from Pune's Serum Institute of India and 50 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, an official release said.
Meanwhile, with 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll increased to 1,97,894 with 2,771 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
