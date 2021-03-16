"Pre-night curfew system will be maintained in these four metros till 16 March from 12 am to 6 am," the state government statement read.
An official statement issued by the government decided to extend the night curfew in view of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in four municipal corporations.
The ongoing night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, was to end on 16 March.
This is the sixth extension of the night curfew, which first came into force in November last year after a spurt in Covid cases in these cities post-Diwali.
Gujarat sees 890 new cases, 594 recoveries, 1 death
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 2,79,097 with 890 people being detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw 594 people recovering and one Surat resident dying, an official said.