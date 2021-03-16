In view of the recent spike in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government has decided to implement a night curfew in four metros -- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot -- of the state.

The four cities will be observing night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am starting 17 March. This will continue till 31 March.

"Pre-night curfew system will be maintained in these four metros till 16 March from 12 am to 6 am," the state government statement read.

An official statement issued by the government decided to extend the night curfew in view of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in four municipal corporations.

The ongoing night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, was to end on 16 March.

This is the sixth extension of the night curfew, which first came into force in November last year after a spurt in Covid cases in these cities post-Diwali.

Gujarat sees 890 new cases, 594 recoveries, 1 death

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 2,79,097 with 890 people being detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw 594 people recovering and one Surat resident dying, an official said.

The recovery count in the state is 2,69,955, which is 96.72% of the caseload, and the death toll stands at 4,425, leaving it with 4,717 active cases, including 56 critical ones, he added.

"Surat led with 262 new cases, followed by 209 in Ahmedabad, 97 in Vadodara and 95 in Rajkot. Other districts saw cases in the 18-30 range," the official said.

A state government official said 1,07,323 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, including 89,138 in the senior citizen and 45 years plus with comorbidiities groups.

So far, 20,69,918 people have got the first dose of the vaccine and 5,15,842 have received the second dose.

Neighbouring Dadra and NagarHaveli, Daman and Diu recorded two new cases and two recoveries, both in Daman, taking the COVID-19 cases in the UT to 3,411 and recoveries to 3,379.

The death toll in the UT is two and the active caseload stands at 30, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,79,097, new cases 890, death toll 4,425, discharged 2,69,955, active cases 4,717, people tested so far - figures not released.

