1 min read.Updated: 08 Oct 2021, 08:31 PM ISTLivemint
The Gujarat govt had earlier last month relaxed night curfew by one hour in the cities and permitted organisation of 'garba' during Navratri festival
The Gujarat government has decided to extend the ongoing night curfew in eight cities – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Bhavnagar – by one month, reported news agency ANI.
The curfew will be in place between 12 am and 6 am till 10 November.