The Gujarat government has decided to extend the ongoing night curfew in eight cities – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Bhavnagar – by one month, reported news agency ANI .

The curfew will be in place between 12 am and 6 am till 10 November.

The state had earlier last month relaxed night curfew by one hour in the cities and permitted organisation of 'garba' during Navratri festival in housing societies and on streets.

This year, however, commercial organisation of garba events will not be allowed.

Covid situation in state

Gujarat reported 20 fresh coronavirus infections and one new death on Thursday, while 22 more patients recovered from the disease, the state health department said.

With these additions, Gujarat's Covid-19 tally rose to 8,26,080, while the death toll increased to 10,085, said a department release.

The lone death in the last 24 hours was reported from the Valsad district.

The tally of recoveries increased to 8,15,816 after 22 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, it said.

Gujarat now has 179 active cases, of which four patients are on ventilators, the department said.

As many as 6.33 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to eligible people so far in the state. Of these, a little over 4.72 lakh doses were given during the day, it said.

No new cases of Covid-19 were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said an official release.

There are two active coronavirus cases in the UT at present, it said.

Out of the total 10,644 people found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory since the outbreak last year, four have died, while 10,638 have recovered, said the release.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.