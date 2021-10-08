Gujarat: Night curfew in eight cities extended till 10 November. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Gujarat govt had earlier last month relaxed night curfew by one hour in the cities and permitted organisation of 'garba' during Navratri festival
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Gujarat government has decided to extend the ongoing night curfew in eight cities – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Bhavnagar – by one month, reported news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Gujarat government has decided to extend the ongoing night curfew in eight cities – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Bhavnagar – by one month, reported news agency ANI.
The curfew will be in place between 12 am and 6 am till 10 November.