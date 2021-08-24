The Gujarat government has announced relaxation in night curfew time in eight cities during Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Utsav. Instead of the usual 11 pm, the night curfew will be in force from 1 am on 30 August to facilitate the celebration of Janmashtami. For Ganesh festival, curfew will be from 12 midnight during September 9 to 19 in the cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the state's core committee on the Covid situation chaired by chief minister Vijay Rupani. Besides, traditional Janmashtami processions will be allowed with a limited number of participants.

But the “matki fod" events (during which clay pots filled with curd are broken) and local fairs organized on the occasion of Janmashtami would not be allowed.

Installation of up to four feet tall Ganesh idols in public pandals and up to two feet tall idols at home will be allowed. Social distancing norms will have to be followed both at Janmashtami and Ganesh celebration venues, and devotees will have to move in circles for darshan to ensure a distance of two feet with the total number of participants at any given moment not exceeding 200.

Only the rituals of prayer-aarti and distribution of prasad are allowed at public Ganeshotsav places. No other religious and cultural programs can be organized.

On immersion days, not more than 15 people will be allowed in a vehicle carrying idols to water bodies.

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.