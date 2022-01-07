Gujarat: Night curfew in these cities; check timings, what's allowed, what not

Gujarat: Night curfew in these cities; check timings, what's allowed, what not1 min read . 08:47 PM IST
- Night curfew in Gujarat: Shops, spas, shopping complexes, hotels & restaurants to function till 10 pm with 75 per cent capacity
Considering a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat government has announced a night curfew between 10pm-6am in key cities of the state, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Nadiad.
As part of the Covid-induced curbs, the state government has restricted political or social programmes; weddings can have maximum 400 persons capacity in the open area while 50 per cent in a closed venue. Not more than 100 persons are allowed in funerals, the CMO said, news agency ANI tweeted.
“Shops, spas, shopping complexes, hotels and restaurants (with 75 per cent capacity) to function till 10 pm. 75 per cent capacity approved in govt/private AC non-buses, 50 per cent capacity approved in cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, libraries, etc. Educational institutions closed till Jan 31," the Gujarat CMO added.
More details are being added.
