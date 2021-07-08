The Gujarat government has decided to lift the night curfew in 10 out of 18 urban areas amid a sharp drop in daily new Covid-19 cases in the state. Currently, a curfew between 10 pm to 6 am is in force in 18 cities and towns.

From 10 to 20 July, the night curfew will be in force in only eight major cities, They are -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar.

The decision to lift the Covid-19 curfew in 10 other cities was taken by state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani after reviewing the situation.

Thus, there will be no curfew at night in Bhuj, Morbi, Patan, Mehsana, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Ankleshwar, Vapi and Gandhidham.

Further, even in the eight cities where night curfew will continue, coaching centres for the students of class 9 onwards can resume classes.

Here's what's open and what remains shut:

All commercial establishments, including shops and beauty parlors, can remain open till 9 pm in the eight cities where night curfew will continue.

Restaurants too can remain open till 9 pm and home delivery is allowed till midnight in these areas.

Instead of the previous limit of 100, 150 persons can attend weddings, and public gardens in these eight cities can remain open till 9 pm.

Coaching classes for students of class 9 to post-graduate courses as well as those for competitive exams can be held with 50% attendance.

Public transport buses can operate with 75% occupancy instead of the present 60% in these eight cities, adding that educational institutes, spas, swimming pools and water parks will, however, remain closed.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Thursday added 62 new cases of coronavirus that raised its tally of infections to 8,24,091, an official from that state health department said.

With no fresh casualties in the last 24 hours for the second consecutive day, the state's toll stood at 10,072, while 534 patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 8,12,522, the official said.

With this, the rate of recovery in Gujarat now stands at 98.60%, he said, adding that the state is left with 1,497 active cases. Of the 33 districts, 18 districts did not report a single new infection during the day, the official said.

The maximum number of 15 cases were recorded in Ahmedabad city, followed by six each in Surat and Rajkot city, he said.

Only one new case was reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, while six patients recovered during the day.

Of the total 10,551 reported so far in the region, four have died, 10,514 have recovered, leaving 33 active cases, an official release stated.

