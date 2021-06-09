Gujarat: Night curfew till June 26; hotels, gyms can reopen. Full details here

The Gujarat government on Wednesday extended the night curfew till June 26 but relaxed some Covid curbs as cases decline in the state. The Gujarat government allowed hotels, restaurants, gyms, and religious places to reopen with certain restrictions. Besides, the state government also permitted political and other similar gatherings from June 11 to June 26.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani chaired a core committee meeting wherein it was decided to roll out fresh Covid-19 curbs in the state. The government also allowed the holding of tests such as IELTS and TOEFL which are required for admissions to colleges and universities in foreign countries.

Here are the new Covid guidelines in Gujarat

-Hotels and restaurants can operate between 9 am to 7 pm but with 50% capacity only.

-Home delivery of food will be allowed till midnight during this period, against till 10 pm earlier.

- Political, social, religious, and cultural programmes can be held with a maximum of 50 persons in attendance during this period with compliance with Standard Operating Protocols (SOP) for safety.

-The Gujarat government has put a cap of 50 visitors at all religious places during the curfew period.

-Commercial establishments including shops were allowed to operate between 9 am to 7 pm against 9 am to 6 pm earlier.

-Gymnasiums can reopen with 50% capacity by ensuring strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs.

- Public bus services including State Transport buses can continue to operate with 60% passenger capacity.

-All shops, commercial units, corner shops, shopping complexes, market yards, hair cutting salons, beauty parlors, and other commercial activities can continue to operate from 9 am to 7 pm.

Gujarat witnessed 644 new cases of coronavirus and 10 casualties on Wednesday. The state reported a total of 8,18,351 Covid cases and 9,965 deaths, so far. Gujarat's recoveries have surged to 7,94,703.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.