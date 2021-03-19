With more than 300 fresh Covid-19 cases emerging in the Surat city of Gujarat, the civic body has now decided to increase the night curfew timing by an hour.

Instead of 10 pm earlier, the night curfew will now start from 9 pm and end at 6 am, the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said on Friday.

The new timing will come into effect from Friday night, it added.

Moreover, people coming from other states and wanting to stay in hotels or guest-houses in Surat city will now be required to produce their negative RT-PCR test report, the civic body said in an official release.

Three days back, the Gujarat government had increased the night curfew timings in four major cities, including Ahmedabad and Surat, by two hours to stem the spread of the virus.

Earlier, the timing was from 12 am to 6 am. From last Tuesday, the night curfew timing was revised to 10 pm till 6 am.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had on Thursday took a similar step and increased the curfew timing by one hour - from 9 pm to 6 am.

Of the total number of 1,276 new COVID-19 cases that emerged in Gujarat on Thursday, as many as 324 cases, the highest in the state on that day, were registered in Surat city alone.

The daily case count in the state has risen from 480 to over 1,200 in just two weeks' time.

Even as the state is witnessing a sudden spike in daily cases, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said his government is not mulling imposing a total lockdown.

"There is no need to panic. We had faced similar situations in the past too. We are not mulling imposing any lockdown as of now," he told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Two patients died due to the infection in Ahmedabad and one in Surat city during the day, which took the state's death toll to 4,433.

As 899 patients recuperated in the last 24 hours, the recovery count went up to 2,72,332 cases on Thursday, the department said in a release.

As the number of new infection cases is higher than the recoveries, Gujarat's rate of recovery went down to 96.42%.

The number of active cases now stands at 5,684, an increase of over 1,800 cases in one week.

