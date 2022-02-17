The Covid-induced night curfew between 12 am and 5 am will only be imposed in two Gujarat cities – Ahmedabad and Vadodara – from 18 February till 25 February, a state government order stated on Thursday.

The state government had on 10 February decided to relax the night curfew timings in eight major cities following a dip in Covid-19 cases.

Earlier this month, it had ordered a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in 27 cities to remain in force till 11 February. However, it had relaxed some rules for gatherings such as marriage. The government had allowed food delivery service by hotels to continue 24x7 in the cities.

It said that as many as 300 persons can now attend weddings hosted in open spaces, instead of the earlier cap of 150. For weddings in closed premises, the limit of 150 persons shall remain, it said.

Similarly, not more than 150 persons will be allowed to attend social, educational, cultural, religious or political events in the state. The limit for attendance at a funeral or cremation is 100 people.

Later, the government also gave a nod to the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 9 from 7 February.

Offline or in-person education had been suspended for these classes after the infections began to increase rapidly from December 2021.

For the first time in nearly two years after the Covid-19 pandemic began, the Gujarat government also allowed Anganwadi centres, pre-schools and kindergartens to reopen from Thursday.

Covid situation in state

Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 884 new Covid-19 cases and 13 fresh deaths, taking the overall tally to 12,18,212 and the toll to 10,851, the state health department said.

Out of all the districts, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 317 new cases, Vadodara (202), Surat (53), Gandhinagar (42) and Rajkot (29).

In terms of death, Vadodara recorded the highest at six, followed by three in Ahmedabad, two in Surat, one each in Tapi and Jamnagar, it said.

On Tuesday, the state reported less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases at 998 for the first time in nearly a month-and-a-half and 16 deaths.

In addition to this, 2,688 patients, more than thrice the new cases, were discharged during the day, raising the tally of recoveries to 11,97,983.

With this, the tally of active cases dropped for the first time after 5 January below the 10,000-mark to 9,378. Of these active cases, 70 patients are on ventilator support.

With 1.68 lakh more people getting vaccinated against Covid-19 on Wednesday, the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat rose to 10.15 crore.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported two new recoveries, but no new cases on Wednesday, increasing its tally of recoveries to 11,379, while keeping the overall coronavirus tally unchanged at 11,405, officials said.

