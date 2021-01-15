Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday asserted that night curfew will remain in place in four major cities of the state for the next 15 days as a precautionary measure even as new Covid-19 cases are on decline.

While urging people to be patient and cooperate with the authorities for some more days, the Gujarat Chief Minister said the viral infection has come under control due to the night curfew imposed in November last year in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.

"The night curfew after 10 pm will continue for 15 more days in all four cities. There will be no relaxation for now, as there is a drastic decrease in new cases (because of curfew). People need to have patience and cooperate with the authorities," Rupani said while speaking to reporters in Jamnagar.

A decision about lifting the night curfew will be taken at an appropriate juncture, he added.

Following a sudden spike in new Covid-19 cases after Diwali last year, the Gujarat government had imposed a night curfew in four major cities of Gujarat in November 2020.

Earlier, people were barred from venturing out between 9 pm till 6 am every day in these cities.

However, in a minor respite, the timing was recently revised to 10 pm till 6 am.

Notably, when the curfew was imposed, 1,500 to 1,600 fresh cases of coronavirus were emerging every day in Gujarat and the majority of these infections were from the four cities.

As of Thursday, Gujarat's Covid-19 tally stood at 2,54,314 cases, including 4,357 fatalities.

Covid vaccination drive in Gujarat

Meanwhile, the Covid vaccination drive in Gujarat will start for healthcare workers from 161 centers when the nationwide inoculation campaign kicks off on January 16.

"Vaccination against coronavirus will start from 161 centres in Gujarat when the nationwide drive is launched by the Prime Minister on Saturday," Rupani said during a function in Jamnagar.

For the first phase, the Gujarat Health Department has identified 4.31 lakh healthcare workers such as doctors and nurses for inoculation, said state Immunisation Officer Dr Nayan Jani.

After healthcare professionals, 6.93 lakh frontline workers such as police personnel, 1.05 crore citizens above the age of 50 and 2.75 lakh people under 50 but with comorbidities will be covered under the drive, Jani added.

"We will administer vaccines to 100 health workers per centre every day. Beneficiaries will get an SMS through CoWIN application about address of the centre and other instructions," said Jani.

