Night curfew will be enforced in 36 cities from 8 pm to 6 am till May 28th. Curfew and restrictions will be enforced for 7 more days. All essential services will continue during these restrictions: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

The night curfew in 36 cities of Gujarat, including nine metros, has been extended till 28 May to control the spread of coronavirus, the state government said on Thursday.

As per the decision taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the limited restrictions, including the curfew between 8 pm and 6 am, will continue to be in place in 36 cities, a government release said.

However, daytime restrictions were relaxed and shops, shopping malls, business establishments and other business activities were allowed between 9 am to 3 pm.

"However, as the cases are decreasing across the state, the government has decided to offer some relaxation in day-time restrictions. All shops, shopping malls, restaurants, roadside vendors, shopping complexes, hair cutting salons, beauty parlours and other business activities can be conducted from 9 am to 6 pm," it said.





Services directly associated with the operation of COVID-19 and those specified as essential and urgent will not be affected.

Medical, paramedical and allied health services, oxygen production and distribution systems will also continue, it said.

The government has decided to allow shops of eyeglasses to remain open under the category of medical and health-related services.

Distribution and sale of dairy, milk, vegetables, fruits and home delivery services of vegetables will continue in these 36 cities so that normal life is not affected.

Offices will have to ensure that the employee strength remains only 50 per cent on working days.

All types of manufacturing/ industrial units, construction, and raw material supply units will continue to operate with strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.

A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed to attend marriages while 20 persons can attend a funeral/burial, it said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat added 4,773 COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 7,76,220 and fatality count to 9,404, the health department said on Thursday.

The state has been witnessing a drop in coronavirus cases over the last one week.

From a little over 8,000 cases that were reported in the state on May 16, the daily case count has now come down below the 5,000-mark.

