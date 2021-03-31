OPEN APP
Gujarat: Night curfew to continue in 4 major cities till 15 April. Details here

The Gujarat government has decided to extend the night curfew in force in four major cities by another 15 days till 15 April.

The night curfew will continue in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot between 9 pm and 6 am till 15 April, according to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Gujarat government.

The Gujarat government has also extended the implementation of the Centre's guidelines on testing, tracing and treatment and other measures by another month till 30 April.

Considering the prevalence of the virus spread, the state government has decided to keep the Covid-19 Transition Control Guidelines of the Central Government unchanged till 30 April, as per the Additional Chief Secretary.

The government had on 16 March increased the timing of the night curfew by two hours due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Local authorities later decided to increase that timing by another one hour.

This is the seventh extension of the night curfew, which first came into force in November 2020 after a spike in Covid-19 cases in these cities post-Diwali.

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 2,220 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking its tally to 3,05,338.

The four major cities alone accounted for nearly 70% of the cases on Tuesday.

According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active cases of Covid-19 in Gujarat are 12,041. The total cured, discharged and migrated cases are 2,86,577, the death toll is 4,500.

