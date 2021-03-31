Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Gujarat: Night curfew to continue in 4 major cities till 15 April. Details here

Gujarat: Night curfew to continue in 4 major cities till 15 April. Details here

Passengers at a bus station in Ahmedabad.
1 min read . 06:01 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The night curfew will continue in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot between 9 pm and 6 am till 15 April
  • The Gujarat govt has also extended the implementation of the Centre's guidelines on testing, tracing and treatment and other measures by another month till 30 April

The Gujarat government has decided to extend the night curfew in force in four major cities by another 15 days till 15 April.

The Gujarat government has decided to extend the night curfew in force in four major cities by another 15 days till 15 April.

The night curfew will continue in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot between 9 pm and 6 am till 15 April, according to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Gujarat government.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The night curfew will continue in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot between 9 pm and 6 am till 15 April, according to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Gujarat government.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Gujarat government has also extended the implementation of the Centre's guidelines on testing, tracing and treatment and other measures by another month till 30 April.

Considering the prevalence of the virus spread, the state government has decided to keep the Covid-19 Transition Control Guidelines of the Central Government unchanged till 30 April, as per the Additional Chief Secretary.

The government had on 16 March increased the timing of the night curfew by two hours due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Local authorities later decided to increase that timing by another one hour.

This is the seventh extension of the night curfew, which first came into force in November 2020 after a spike in Covid-19 cases in these cities post-Diwali.

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 2,220 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking its tally to 3,05,338.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Maharashtra CM's wife Rashmi Thackeray admitted to hospital for Covid treatment

1 min read . 07:44 AM IST

New Covid-19 restrictions in Nashik: Now, pay 5 for hour-long market visit

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST

Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna pushes for $10-trillion re-industrialisation plan

1 min read . 07:24 AM IST

Joe Biden nominates Indian-American Rupa Ranga Puttagunta as judge of DC District Court

2 min read . 07:03 AM IST

The four major cities alone accounted for nearly 70% of the cases on Tuesday.

According to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active cases of Covid-19 in Gujarat are 12,041. The total cured, discharged and migrated cases are 2,86,577, the death toll is 4,500.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.