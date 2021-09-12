Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gujarat nurse selected for Florence Nightingale Award for handling delivery of Covid-positive women

Gujarat nurse selected for Florence Nightingale Award for handling delivery of Covid-positive women

Nurse Bhanumati Gheewal selected for Florence Nightingale Award
1 min read . 11:13 AM IST Livemint

The nurse works at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara. She has been handling the delivery of COVID-19 positive pregnant women as well as taking care of newborns.

A Gujarat-based nurse has been selected for Florence Nightingale Award because of Covid-19 COVID-19 Gynaec duties.

The nurse works at Sir Sayajirao General Hospital in Vadodara. She has been handling the delivery of COVID-19 positive pregnant women as well as taking care of newborns.

The Florence Nightingale Award recognizes exceptional courage and devotion to victims of armed conflict or natural disaster. It also recognizes exemplary service or a pioneering spirit in the areas of public health or nursing education.

Speaking to ANI news agency, nurse Bhanumati Gheewal said, "I got selected for this award for COVID-19 Gynaec duties including the delivery of newborns and working during 2019 floods that had inundated the hospital. I do not prefer taking casual leave (CL)".

Last year, Dr Shailla Cannie, Principal, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) College of Nursing was selected for the prestigious award.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 28,591 coronavirus infections, taking the overall tally to 3,32,36,921 on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,42,655 with 338 daily fatalities reported Sunday.

The number of active cases declined by 6,595 in a span of 24 hours to stand at 3,84,921, constituting 1.16% of the total infections, while the COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.51%.

India's daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.87 per cent. It has been less than 3% for the past 13 days. The Weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.17%. It has been below 3% for the past 79 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,24,09,345, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33%.

The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 73.82 crore, according to the ministry.

