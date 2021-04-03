Subscribe
Gujarat officials get powers to allot beds in private hospitals amid COVID surge

Gujarat officials get powers to allot beds in private hospitals amid COVID surge
1 min read . 07:58 PM IST PTI

  • We have also decided to form a committee of expert doctors to check if patients admitted in private hospitals really require such admission or whether they have been given beds despite being asymptomatic, said state Deputy CM
  • Such patients will be discharged, he adds

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Saturday empowered district collectors and municipal commissioners to reserve beds in private hospitals for treatment of the infected patients.

Announcing the decision during a review tour of Vadodara, state Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the expenses incurred on patients on such beds would be paid by the government.

"The state government has taken a decision to give powers to municipal commissioners and district collectors to reserve private hospital beds for coronavirus patients," Patel, who also holds the health portfolio, told reporters.

Patel, who during his tour met district and civic officials, said circuit houses in Vadodara would be converted into COVID care centres for asymptomatic patients who live in slums, chawls or small houses where effective isolation may not be possible.

"We have also decided to form a committee of expert doctors to check if patients admitted in private hospitals really require such admission or whether they have been given beds despite being asymptomatic. Such (asymptomatic) patients will be discharged and those who really require beds will be admitted in hospitals," Patel said.

There was no shortage of Remdesivir, a medicine known to be effective in treating the infection, and 50,000 vials had been ordered, he informed.

Gujarat, on Friday, reported 2640 cases, the highest single-day addition, as well as 11 deaths. PTI PD BNM NSK NSK

