AHMEDABAD : Gujarat has allowed offline classes to resume for 1-5 from November 22, keeping in mind the steady decline in active COVID-19 cases in the state, state education minister Jitu Vaghani said on Sunday.

The state government asked school authorities to make arrangements following Covid protocol and impose subsequent restrictions.

This will be for the first time that students from classes 1 to 5 will be attending schools in person since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing reporters here, Vaghani said the offline teaching for classes 1 to 5 will resume when (Diwali) vacation ends on 22 November. Permission of parents is required for sending their wards to schools. "The SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) remains the same as applied for other classes where offline education is resumed," he said.

The state education minister said that govt will lay provisions to ensure that classes resume with much hassle and that the SOP is strictly adhered to.

"Schools will make arrangements for the resumption of offline classes (for students of 1 to 5) from tomorrow in consultation with the state government," he said.

Gujarat had resumed offline classes for 6-8 on 2 September with a 50% capacity. The government had also allowed online classes to continue along with offline classes and kept the attendance of students optional.

At the beginning of July, the state government had allowed the reopening of schools for class 12, colleges, and technical institutions in view of a significant drop in new coronavirus cases.

Gujarat had reported 36 coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours preceding Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 8,27,184, the state health department had said. Gujarat was left with 323 active cases as of Saturday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.