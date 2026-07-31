Gujarat on red alert as IMD predicts ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ — Vadodara, Narmada, Tapi districts on flash flood risk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra, predicting extremely heavy rainfall on Friday, 31 July, in the wake of deep depression over west central Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of Vidarbha and southeast Madhya Pradesh. As per IMD, widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is likely in Gujarat till 2 August.
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat, predicting extremely heavy rainfall and widespread precipitation with thunderstorms until 2 August.
Key districts at risk of flash floods include Kheda, Anand, Panchmahal, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, and Tapi.
The IMD issued a red alert due to a deep depression over Chhattisgarh, which is expected to lead to extremely heavy rainfall and associated hazards in Gujarat.
Farmers are advised to drain excess rainwater from fields and provide strong staking for tall crops like banana and papaya to prevent waterlogging.
Local authorities should remain alert and implement precautionary measures to mitigate flooding, such as monitoring vulnerable areas and advising residents against venturing into flooded zones.
The weather agency in its latest update on depression over central Vidarbha and adjoining south Madhya Pradesh stated, “The Depression over east Vidarbha and adjoining west central Chhattisgarh moved nearly westwards with a speed of15 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 31st July 2026, over central Vidarbha and adjoining south Madhya Pradesh near latitude 20.9°N and longitude 78.6°E, 30 km north of Wardha (Maharashtra), 60 km west-southwest of Nagpur (Maharashtra), 90km east of Amravati (Maharashtra), 130 km south-southeast of Betul (MadhyaPradesh) and 160 km east of Akola (Maharashtra).”
During the upcoming 24 hours, the depression is likely to move west-northwestwards across Vidarbha and adjoining south Madhya Pradesh. Amid heavy rainfall warning, the weather office warned fishermen against venturing along and off south Gujarat till 3 August.
In view of the prevailing atmospheric conditions, IMD issued a flash flood alert for Kheda, Anand, Panchmahal, Mahisagar, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada and Tapi districts. Surface runoff and inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas, IMD warned. In view of the inclement weather conditions, IMD listed some pointers regarding expected impact:
The agromet advisory urged farmers to make necessary arrangements to drain out excess rainwater from the field of rice, cotton, pearl millet, soybean, maize, groundnut and vegetable fields to prevent prolonged waterlogging. For banana, papaya, sugarcane and other tall crops, IMD advised cultivators to provide strong bamboo staking.
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