Gujarat on red alert as IMD predicts ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ — Vadodara, Narmada, Tapi districts on flash flood risk

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra, predicting extremely heavy rainfall on Friday, 31 July, in the wake of deep depression over west central Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas of Vidarbha and southeast Madhya Pradesh. As per IMD, widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is likely in Gujarat till 2 August.

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Precipitation is likely in the following districts: Banaskantha, Vav-Tharad, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Aravalli, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod and Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Dwarka, Kutch, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Botad and Diu.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the current weather forecast for Gujarat according to the IMD? ⌵ The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat, predicting extremely heavy rainfall and widespread precipitation with thunderstorms until 2 August. 2 What districts in Gujarat are at risk of flash floods due to the predicted heavy rainfall? ⌵ Key districts at risk of flash floods include Kheda, Anand, Panchmahal, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, and Tapi. 3 Why has the IMD issued a red alert for Gujarat? ⌵ The IMD issued a red alert due to a deep depression over Chhattisgarh, which is expected to lead to extremely heavy rainfall and associated hazards in Gujarat. 4 How can farmers in Gujarat prepare for the expected heavy rainfall? ⌵ Farmers are advised to drain excess rainwater from fields and provide strong staking for tall crops like banana and papaya to prevent waterlogging. 5 What precautions should local authorities take in response to the heavy rainfall warning in Gujarat? ⌵ Local authorities should remain alert and implement precautionary measures to mitigate flooding, such as monitoring vulnerable areas and advising residents against venturing into flooded zones.

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Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra are on IMD's red alert for heavy rains.

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Deep depression advances westwards The weather agency in its latest update on depression over central Vidarbha and adjoining south Madhya Pradesh stated, “The Depression over east Vidarbha and adjoining west central Chhattisgarh moved nearly westwards with a speed of15 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 31st July 2026, over central Vidarbha and adjoining south Madhya Pradesh near latitude 20.9°N and longitude 78.6°E, 30 km north of Wardha (Maharashtra), 60 km west-southwest of Nagpur (Maharashtra), 90km east of Amravati (Maharashtra), 130 km south-southeast of Betul (MadhyaPradesh) and 160 km east of Akola (Maharashtra).”

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During the upcoming 24 hours, the depression is likely to move west-northwestwards across Vidarbha and adjoining south Madhya Pradesh. Amid heavy rainfall warning, the weather office warned fishermen against venturing along and off south Gujarat till 3 August.

Key districts on flash flood alert today In view of the prevailing atmospheric conditions, IMD issued a flash flood alert for Kheda, Anand, Panchmahal, Mahisagar, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada and Tapi districts. Surface runoff and inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas, IMD warned. In view of the inclement weather conditions, IMD listed some pointers regarding expected impact:

Breaking of tree branches and uprooting of trees

Rain induced damage to plantation, horticulture and standing crops.

Damage to vulnerable structures due to strong winds and rain.

Small ships, trawlers and boats may be affected.

Disruption of traffic movement.

Localised landslides, mudslides, landslips, water logging, inundation and flooding over low lying. The agromet advisory urged farmers to make necessary arrangements to drain out excess rainwater from the field of rice, cotton, pearl millet, soybean, maize, groundnut and vegetable fields to prevent prolonged waterlogging. For banana, papaya, sugarcane and other tall crops, IMD advised cultivators to provide strong bamboo staking.

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