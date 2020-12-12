Gujarat: Online registration from state mandatory for wedding functions

Gujarat: Online registration from state mandatory for wedding functions1 min read . 07:03 AM IST
As per a statement from the Gujarat State Home Department, no more than 100 people will be allowed on an occasion
Online registration from the state government will now be mandatory to host wedding functions in Gujarat in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
As per a statement from the Gujarat State Home Department, no more than 100 people will be allowed on an occasion.
Permission can be sought on the state government's website www.digitalgujarat.gov.in. Police and local administration may ask for proof of the government's approval at the time of the wedding, the statement added.
As per the state health department, there are currently 13,627 active coronavirus cases in the state, while the death toll stands at 4,145, including 13 in the last 24 hours.
So far, 2,07,370 people have recovered from the infectious virus and 85,27,111 samples have been tested.
