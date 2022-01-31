Online classes will continue for students of standard 1 to 9 till 5 February across Gujarat , the state government decided on Monday.

According to news agency ANI, the decision was taken after a comprehensive review of the coronavirus transition status.

State government spokesperson and education minister Jitu Vaghani while explaining this decision said: "Only online education will continue for classes of 1 to 9 in the state till next 5 February."

"The state government will review the situation on 5 February and take appropriate decisions regarding classroom teaching in schools," Vaghani added.

The state government had on 7 January announced that there would be no in-person classes at school for students of class 1 to class 9 till 31 January.

Further, coaching centres for students of class 9 upwards and those for post-graduate courses as well as competitive exams were allowed to run with 50% capacity.

Covid situation in state

Gujarat on Monday recorded 6,679 Covid-19 cases, the lowest since 10 January when the addition was 6,097, taking the tally in the state to 11,60,659, a health department official said.

However, the number of deaths witnessed during the day was the highest in the third wave of the pandemic at 35, which took the toll to 10,473.

The silver lining was that 14,171 people were discharged on Monday, more than double the number of new cases registered, said an official, adding that the recovery count now stood at 10,66,393.

The active tally too dropped to 83,793, with only 265 patients being on ventilator support, the official pointed out.

Ahmedabad led with 2,399 new cases, followed by Vadodara with 1,045, Rajkot 777, Surat 418, and Surat 392 cases, among others.

Surat led the fatality list on Monday with seven deaths, followed by Ahmedabad with six, Bhavnagar five, Vadodara four, Rajkot three, Panchmahal two, he added.

Adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported five new cases and 13 recoveries on Monday, taking the tally to 11,307 and the number of people discharged to 11,200, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with an active tally of 83.

