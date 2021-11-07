Gujarat: Over 25 vehicles gutted in fire at police station1 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2021, 08:05 AM IST
- More than 25 vehicles including bikes, autorickshaws and cars were gutted in the fire
More than 25 vehicles including bikes, autorickshaws and cars were gutted in a fire on Saturday night in Gujarat's Kheda district. The incident occurred on the premises of Kheda Town Police Station.
Meanwhile, on Thursday night, a massive fire broke out in a paper mill in Gujarat's Vapi . The fire remained active till Friday early morning. However, no injuries were reported.
It took as many as 20 fire tenders to douse the fire that continued to blaze for 4 to 5 hours.
