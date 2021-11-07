More than 25 vehicles including bikes, autorickshaws and cars were gutted in a fire on Saturday night in Gujarat's Kheda district. The incident occurred on the premises of Kheda Town Police Station.

View Full Image The incident occurred on the premises of Kheda Town Police Station.

View Full Image More than 25 vehicles including bikes, autorickshaws and cars were gutted

View Full Image The fire started on Saturday night

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, a massive fire broke out in a paper mill in Gujarat's Vapi . The fire remained active till Friday early morning. However, no injuries were reported.

It took as many as 20 fire tenders to douse the fire that continued to blaze for 4 to 5 hours.

