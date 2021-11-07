OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Gujarat: Over 25 vehicles gutted in fire at police station
Listen to this article

More than 25 vehicles including bikes, autorickshaws and cars were gutted in a fire on Saturday night in Gujarat's Kheda district. The incident occurred on the premises of Kheda Town Police Station. 

The incident occurred on the premises of Kheda Town Police Station.
View Full Image
The incident occurred on the premises of Kheda Town Police Station.
More than 25 vehicles including bikes, autorickshaws and cars were gutted
View Full Image
More than 25 vehicles including bikes, autorickshaws and cars were gutted
The fire started on Saturday night
View Full Image
The fire started on Saturday night

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, a massive fire broke out in a paper mill in Gujarat's Vapi . The fire remained active till Friday early morning. However, no injuries were reported.

It took as many as 20 fire tenders to douse the fire that continued to blaze for 4 to 5 hours. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout