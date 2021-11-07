Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Gujarat: Over 25 vehicles gutted in fire at police station

Gujarat: Over 25 vehicles gutted in fire at police station

 The incident occurred on the premises of Kheda Town Police Station.
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

  • More than 25 vehicles including bikes, autorickshaws and cars were gutted in the fire

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

More than 25 vehicles including bikes, autorickshaws and cars were gutted in a fire on Saturday night in Gujarat's Kheda district. The incident occurred on the premises of Kheda Town Police Station. 

More than 25 vehicles including bikes, autorickshaws and cars were gutted in a fire on Saturday night in Gujarat's Kheda district. The incident occurred on the premises of Kheda Town Police Station. 

View Full Image
The incident occurred on the premises of Kheda Town Police Station.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
The incident occurred on the premises of Kheda Town Police Station.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
More than 25 vehicles including bikes, autorickshaws and cars were gutted
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
More than 25 vehicles including bikes, autorickshaws and cars were gutted
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
The fire started on Saturday night
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
The fire started on Saturday night
Click on the image to enlarge

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, a massive fire broke out in a paper mill in Gujarat's Vapi . The fire remained active till Friday early morning. However, no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, a massive fire broke out in a paper mill in Gujarat's Vapi . The fire remained active till Friday early morning. However, no injuries were reported.

It took as many as 20 fire tenders to douse the fire that continued to blaze for 4 to 5 hours. 

It took as many as 20 fire tenders to douse the fire that continued to blaze for 4 to 5 hours. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!