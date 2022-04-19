This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine seeks to set policies and standards on traditional medicine products and help countries create a comprehensive, safe, and high-quality health system
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine at Jamnagar today, which is part of his three-day visit to Gujarat that began on Monday, according to news agency ANI report.
This comes following Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Gujarat on Monday organizing a curtain-raiser press conference to discuss two pertinent developments in the field of traditional medicine in India- the groundbreaking event of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) and the convening of the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS).
The two events held in Gujarat will be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and the Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, said the Ministry of Ayush in an official statement.
All you need to know about WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine:
The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, the first of its kind in the world, will be inaugurated on April 19 in Jamnagar.
The Centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine, by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research.
While Jamnagar will serve as the base, the new Centre aims to engage and benefit the world.
The GCTM shall focus on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; data and analytics; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health.
Additionally, the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit will be held from April 20 to April 22 in Gandhinagar. The Summit aims to increase investments and showcase innovations in the field of traditional medicine. It is a unique attempt to foster long-lasting partnerships, boost exports and nurture a sustainable ecosystem.
Sarbananda Sonawal, Union Minister for Ayush said, "both the events will mark a milestone for India's Ayush industry. The Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit presents an opportunity for India to create a global market for Ayurvedic and herbal products. We are standing at the doors of a golden era, where we can capitalize on our traditional knowledge, and use it to serve the world."
He added, "Global Centre for Traditional Medicine represents WHO's and India's outstanding commitment to global health. Standing at the juncture of advanced technology and ancient wisdom, the only way ahead of us is upwards."
The WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine seeks to set policies and standards on traditional medicine products and help countries create a comprehensive, safe, and high-quality health system