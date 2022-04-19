Sarbananda Sonawal, Union Minister for Ayush said, "both the events will mark a milestone for India's Ayush industry. The Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit presents an opportunity for India to create a global market for Ayurvedic and herbal products. We are standing at the doors of a golden era, where we can capitalize on our traditional knowledge, and use it to serve the world."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}