Gujarat: PM Modi to unveil 108 ft Lord Hanuman statue in Morbi today

Gujarat: PM Modi to unveil 108 ft Lord Hanuman statue in Morbi today1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
- While Narendra Modi will take part in the event virtually, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other leaders will remain present at the venue
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi on Saturday via video conferencing on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. As per the Prime Minister's Office, the statue is the second of the four statues being built in the four directions across the country, as part of the 'Hanumanji Char Dham' project.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi on Saturday via video conferencing on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. As per the Prime Minister's Office, the statue is the second of the four statues being built in the four directions across the country, as part of the 'Hanumanji Char Dham' project.
This statue is the second of the 4 statues being set up in the four directions across the country, as part of #Hanumanji4dham project. It has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Param Pujya Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi.
This statue is the second of the 4 statues being set up in the four directions across the country, as part of #Hanumanji4dham project. It has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Param Pujya Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi.
The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Shimla in 2010. Work on the statue in the south at Rameswaram has been started.
The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Shimla in 2010. Work on the statue in the south at Rameswaram has been started.
The construction of the massive idol started in 2018 and cost ₹10 crore, the trust said. While Narendra Modi will take part in the event virtually, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other leaders will remain present at the venue, said the release.
The construction of the massive idol started in 2018 and cost ₹10 crore, the trust said. While Narendra Modi will take part in the event virtually, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other leaders will remain present at the venue, said the release.
The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu god by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. This year the festival will be celebrated on Saturday.
The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu god by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. This year the festival will be celebrated on Saturday.