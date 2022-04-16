Gujarat: PM Modi to unveil 108 ft Lord Hanuman statue in Morbi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi on Saturday via video conferencing on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. As per the Prime Minister's Office, the statue is the second of the four statues being built in the four directions across the country, as part of the 'Hanumanji Char Dham' project.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}