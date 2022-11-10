The Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 160 candidates for 182 constituencies for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly election to be held in December, this year. Kantilala Amrutiya, who had jumped into the Machchhu River in the city of Morbi to save people when the suspension bridge collapsed, has been given a ticket by the JP Nadda-led party.

