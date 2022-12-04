Gujarat Polls 2022: PM Modi to cast vote at this polling booth tomorrow

Gujarat Polls 2022: PM Modi to cast vote at this polling booth tomorrow1 min read . 09:59 PM IST
- The prime minister is a voter of Sabarmati constituency and will cast his vote at the polling station set up at a high school in Ranip.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Sunday to cast his vote for the Gujarat assembly elections. The prime minister is a voter of Sabarmati constituency and will cast his vote at the polling station set up at a high school in Ranip.
As a registered voter of Ranip, he voted in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and previous polls from there. The polling station falls under the Sabarmati Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad city. "PM Modi will exercise his franchise at a polling station set up at Nishan high school in Ranip locality in Ahmedabad city on Monday morning," said collector Dhaval Patel.
Noting that special security arrangement has been made for the prime minister, chief fire officer Anirudh Gadhvi said, "Alternative route is planned for traffic. Fire department officers will be on standby. Emergency evacuation plan also prepared."
On reaching Ahmedabad, PM Modi first went to meet his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar. After spending 45 minutes there, he left for the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar.
After registering a voter turnout of 63.31, Gujarat will be voting for 93 seats tomorrow to decide the fate of 833 candidates. The verdict for all 182 constituencies will be out on December 8.
Voting for 93 seats spread across central and north Gujarat districts in the second and final phase of polls will be held on Monday. 833 candidates are in the fray.
Polling for the first phase for 89 constituencies in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1 with an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent. The counting of votes for all 182 constituencies in Gujarat will be taken up on December 8.
