Gujarat polls: Give your opinion to decide ‘AAP CM face’ on THIS number

In a press conference here, the AAP's national convener requested people to contact the party through SMS, Whatsapp, voice mail, and e-mail to give their views about who should be the CM candidate from the party.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will announce the name of its chief ministerial face for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections on November 4 after seeking public opinion, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as quoted by news agency PTI.
In a press conference here, the AAP's national convener requested people to contact the party through SMS, Whatsapp, voice mail, and e-mail to give their views about who should be the CM candidate from the party.
He said there is an atmosphere of change in Gujarat and people believe that AAP is going to form a government in the state.
"Today, I would like to ask the people of Gujarat as to who they want to see as the next CM of Gujarat. To know the opinion of the public, we are releasing a number - 6357000 360. You can send SMS, and WhatsApp messages, and leave voice messages. We are also releasing e-mail - aapnocm@gmail.com," Kejriwal was quoted by PTI.
Kejriwal also said people can give their choice in four ways - SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail, or e-mail till 5 pm on November 3, and the result will be announced on the next day---November 4.
"We will announce the result on November 4," the AAP supremo said in the press conference here.
He further targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for replacing former chief minister Vijay Rupani with Bhupendra Patel and said it was done without asking the people of the state.
He said that by removing Rupani from the post, the BJP admitted that there was something wrong and that he had shortcomings, PTI reported.
"Was he removed because he was corrupt or inefficient? Why was he removed? He was removed a year ago. When Rupani was brought, they did not ask the public. They keep changing the chief minister without asking the public," the AAP leader said.
Such a practice is not followed in AAP, where the party asks people to decide as to who they want to see as their chief minister, he added.
"During the Punjab elections, we had asked people as to who should be the next chief minister. People named Bhagwant Mann by a huge majority. And as per the wishes of the public, we announced his name," Kejriwal said.
