Gujarat portfolio allocation: CM Bhupendra Patel keeps GAD, Harsh Sanghavi Home and Kanubhai Desai Finance - Details

The Gujarat Cabinet reshuffle was announced on Friday, which Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel keeping General Administration, Administrative Reforms and Training and other departments with himself.

Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi has been allocated the Home, Police Housing, Jail, Border Security, Gram Rakshak Dal, Civil Defence, Prohibition and Excise, Transport, Law and Justice, Sports and Youth Services and other departments.

Minister Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai gets Finance, Urban Development, and Urban Housing.

Minister Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel has been handed Energy and Petrochemicals, Panchayat and Rural Housing, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs.

Minister Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja gets Primary, Secondary and Adult Education.

Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda attended the swearing in ceremony.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted Deputy Chief Minister and Ministers in the Council of Ministers under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Apart from Harsh Sanghavi, five Cabinet Ministers, three Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and twelve Ministers of State, took the oath.

Jitendrabhai Vaghani, Nareshbhai Patel, Arjunbhai Modhwadia, Dr Pradyumanbhai Vaja, and Ramanbhai Solanki took the oath of office and secrecy as Cabinet Ministers.

Ishwarsinh Patel, Prafullbhai Pansheriya, and Manisha Vakil took the oath as Ministers of State (Independent Charge),

Kantilal Amrutiya, Rameshbhai Katara, Darshanaben Vaghela, Kaushikbhai Vekariya, Pravinkumar Mali, Dr Jayrambhai Gamit, Trikambhai Chhanga, Kamleshbhai Patel, Sanjaysinh Mahida, P C Baranda, Swaroopji Thakor, and Rivaba Jadeja as Ministers of State.