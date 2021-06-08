Gujarat government announced a complete waiver of property tax for cinema houses, multiplexes and gyms from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 in the view of the pandemic, chief minister's office said on Tuesday. The decision was taken during a working committee meeting chaired by the chief minister Vijay Rupani.

These institutions will also be exempted from fixed charge in electricity bill and will be required to pay the bills based on actual electricity consumption, CM's office also said.

Cinema houses, gyms and multiplexes across the nation were closed for most part of last year and also this year due the pandemic and have incurred huge losses.

Chief minister's office said in a tweet, In a major relief to the Cinema Halls, Multiplexes and Gymnasiums impacted by the Corona pandemic in the State, CM Shri @vijayrupanibjp announces a complete waiver of Property Tax and Fix Charges on Electricity Bills for one year between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022.

On the similar lines, the state government on Monday announced property tax waiver for one year for hotels, resorts, restaurants and water parks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now hotels, resorts, restaurants and water parks will not be required to pay property tax for the period from April 1, 2021 to March 31 next year. In addition, they are exempted from paying fixed electricity charges for a period of one year. They will be charged only for actual electricity consumption," an official said.

COVID-19 update in Gujarat

Gujarat on Monday reported 778 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 11 fatalities, taking the tally to 8,17,012 and the toll to 9,944, the state health department said.

With 2,613 patients being discharged during the day, Gujarat's cumulative count of recoveries rose to 7,90,906, leaving the state with 16,162 active cases, the department said in a release.

Gujarat's case recovery rate improved further to 96.80 per cent on Monday.

A total of 1,86,825 doses were administered to people in the age group of 18 to 44 years in the day, raising the number of the beneficiaries in this group in Gujarat to 26,62,353.

(With inputs from agencies)

