Gujarat PSU shareholders set to gain from new policy steps1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 10:57 PM IST
According to the new policy, state PSUs must pay their shareholders a minimum dividend of at least 30% of their profit after tax or 5% of their net worth, whichever is larger.
NEW DELHI : The Gujarat government’s new policy announcements on dividend distribution, bonus, share splits and buybacks triggered sharp gains in stock prices of state-run public sector undertakings (PSUs) on Wednesday with stocks of three of seven listed companies rallying by as much as 20%.
