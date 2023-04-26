NEW DELHI : The Gujarat government’s new policy announcements on dividend distribution, bonus, share splits and buybacks triggered sharp gains in stock prices of state-run public sector undertakings (PSUs) on Wednesday with stocks of three of seven listed companies rallying by as much as 20%.

Shares of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (GNFC), Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals (GSFC), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPL), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), Gujarat State Finance Corporation, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd and Gujarat Industries Power saw strong investor interest during the day.

Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, said, “The policy decision taken by the government of Gujarat for dividend, buy back, split and bonus shares for state PSUs is a step in the right direction for better corporate governance. It will give much needed clarity to minority shareholders."

According to the new policy issued on Tuesday by the Gujarat government, state PSUs must pay their shareholders a minimum dividend of at least 30% of their profit after tax or 5% of their net worth, whichever is larger. This has made the state PSUs more attractive for investors in the form of greater dividend-yielding stocks.

The new policy also contained other measures that mean that the companies will have to reward shareholders from profits they earn and invest in business, rather than holding significant cash on their books, said analysts.

As per the policy announcements, every PSU has also been required to exercise the option to buy back its own shares if it has a net worth of at least ₹2,000 crore and a cash and bank balance of ₹1,000 crore.

State PSUs that have reserve and surplus equal to or more than 10 times their paid-up equity capital will also now be required to issue bonus shares to shareholders.

Also, in the case of splitting of shares, the PSUs have been mandated splitting of shares where the market price or book value of state PSU shares exceeds 50 times of value, provided the existing face value of a share is more than ₹1.

All these measures provide clarity to the investors on what returns they can expect from dividends as well as bonus, splits and buybacks.

Nishit Master, portfolio manager at Axis Securities PMS said a stated policy on dividends and buybacks by the Gujarat government for its PSUs is a positive step for investors as it gives clarity to investors concerning dividends and buybacks they can expect from these companies. It also leads to better capital allocation, capital discipline in these PSUs since a decent amount of cash generated in a particular year is given back to shareholders in the form of dividends/buybacks, which would have otherwise been invested in bank deposits generating returns below the cost of equity.

This means that the PSUs would now have clear directives on rewarding investors and making investments to grow their business through profits generated, which is further beneficial for the companies’ prospects and shareholders.

Master said these measures can also lead to re-rating of Gujarat PSU stocks, making them attractive dividend yield plays for investors.

Kotak’s Shah said the measures will make the decision-making around capital allocation predictable and improve governance.Notably, all the seven listed state PSUs are profitable. Further as business grows and with clear guidelines towards capital allocation and shareholder rewards, the stocks are expected to turn more attractive.

“Only a few of the Gujarat state PSUs may be facing temporary headwinds in some business verticals, the fact is that almost all of them are expanding in their product lines and looking to grow," said S. Ranganathan, head of research at LKP Securities. “Hence, the new policy in his view would go a long way towards boosting the confidence of minority shareholders since most of them are cash-rich even after their annual capex requirements with robust free-cash generation."

“However, after significant gains by the stocks on Wednesday, most of the re-rating post announcements may already have taken place," said Deepak Jasani, head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities. There could be some more gains for the stocks in the coming few days, however, focus thereafter will shift to fundamentals , he added.