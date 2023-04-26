Gujarat PSU shareholders set to gain from new policy steps

Nishit Master, portfolio manager at Axis Securities PMS said a stated policy on dividends and buybacks by the Gujarat government for its PSUs is a positive step for investors as it gives clarity to investors concerning dividends and buybacks they can expect from these companies. It also leads to better capital allocation, capital discipline in these PSUs since a decent amount of cash generated in a particular year is given back to shareholders in the form of dividends/buybacks, which would have otherwise been invested in bank deposits generating returns below the cost of equity.