Gujarat Rain: Flood-like situation in Bharuch due to incessant rainfall| WATCH

The city of Bharuch in Gujarat is currently grappling with a flood-like situation as incessant rainfall continues to pummel the region. The heavy downpours have resulted in rising water levels and inundated areas in the city.

In response to reports of flooding in numerous villages caused by the release of water from the Narmada Dam, the Narmada district administration has taken precautionary measures. They have ordered the closure of schools and colleges on Monday as a safety measure. Earlier, increased water levels in the Narmada River had prompted alerts in several villages spanning the districts of Narmada, Bharuch, and Vadodara.

Amid a surge in water levels in Narmada, SDRF teams have been deployed in the district. "Narmada Corporation is making careful efforts to maintain the water level in the dam and continuously reduce the impact of floods, they said.

Earlier on Sunday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a successful rescue mission in Gujarat's Bharuch district, where heavy rainfall had left 105 individuals stranded in low-lying areas. This operation took place specifically in Nikora Village within Bharuch district.

Taking to social media platform, X, Gujarat government's Directorate of Information, said, "#Team6NDRF, with the help of civil administration, rescued total 105 citizens trapped due to heavy rains in low lying area of Nikora Village in Dist: Bharuch #Gujarat and shifted them to a safe place. #GujaratRains #RescueOperations."

As many as 23 out of 30 gates of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam in Kevadia Colony were opened to release 5.5 lakh cusecs of water on Saturday.

As reported by ANI citing an official said there is a possibility of the release of 19 lakh cusecs of water from the Narmada Dam today late at night on September 16, regarding which the district administration has asked the people of low-line areas adjacent to the banks of the river Narmada, such as the villages of Dabhoi, Shinor, and Karjan tehsil, to move to safe places.

(With inputs from ANI)