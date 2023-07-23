LIVE UPDATES

Gujarat Rain LIVE Updates: Gujarat grapples with heavy rainfall, Navsari, Junagadh worst hit cities

Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST

Gujarat Rain LIVE Updates: In south Gujarat, heavy rains pummelled Navsari district where normal life was thrown out of gear in urban and rural areas due to flooding. Navsari and Jalalpore talukas of the district received 303 and 276 mm of rainfall, respectively, between 6 am and 4 pm, said SEOC.