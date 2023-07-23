Gujarat Rain LIVE Updates: Heavy to very heavy rains lashed several districts in Gujarat's south and Saurashtra regions on Saturday, causing flooding in urban areas and leaving villages cut off due to rising water levels in dams and rivers, which reached dangerous levels.
In Junagadh city, the situation was particularly severe as it received 219 mm of rainfall from 8 hours till 4 pm on Saturday. The downpour resulted in the sweeping away of dozens of parked cars and cattle in the gushing waters.
People had to wade through waist-deep water to relocate to safer areas, while some were rescued by volunteers from the strong currents.
Navsari and Junagadh were identified as two of the worst affected districts, with torrential rains causing deluges in numerous residential areas and marketplaces.
'People are safe..,' says Gujarat minister Raghavji Patel
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel chairs review meeting
Heavy rain led to traffic jams of 5-7 km on national highway
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel chairs meeting amid incessant rainfall, flooding
With his state grappling with excessive rainfall and flooding, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the prevailing situation.
Earlier, on Saturday, several waterlogging from incessant rainfall was reported in Gujarat’s Navsari.
While the rain reduced the daytime temperature in the city, the waterlogging crippled the movement of commuters and vehicles. (ANI)
Gujarat: Waterlogging at several places in Navsari, traffic snarls on NH-48
Severe waterlogging was witnessed on Sunday due to heavy rainfall in Gujarat’s Navsari.
The rain has lowered the temperature in the city, but it has made mobility difficult for commuters.
People waded through knee-deep water. Vehicular movement was disrupted as water entered the engines of vehicles. Traffic snarled at National Highway 48 of Gujarat due to rain. However, the vehicular movement resumed later. (ANI)
Flood-like situation in parts of Gujarat| WATCH
Heavy showers caused traffic jams on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway
Heavy showers also caused traffic jams on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway near Navsari due to flooding, officials said.
In another incident, a father-son duo drowned after their car got washed away near Silvassa town of Dadra and Nagar Haveli district in the Union Territory neighbouring Gujarat. The two were caught by fast-moving waters on Friday night when they were trying to cross over a low-lying bridge.
A rescue team recovered the car and their bodies inside the vehicle on Saturday afternoon, an official said. (PTI)
Gujarat floods: Heavy rainfall engulfs Navsari, Junagadh; one person missing | Top updates
Gujarat is battered with heavy monsoon rains with flood-like situations in the multiple cities of the state. In the Junagadh district, heavy rains displayed their fury with cars being washed away by rivers. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for various Gujarat districts till 24 July. Read the full story here.
Gujarat Rain Live Updates: Dozens of parked cars and cattle swept away amid heavy rainfall
In Junagadh city, dozens of parked cars and cattle were swept away in gushing waters after it received 219 mm of rain in 8 hours till 4 pm on Saturday. People were seen wading through waist-deep water to shift to safer places, while some of them were rescued by volunteers as they were carried away in strong currents.
Navsari and Junagadh were among the worst affected districts due to the torrential downpours that led to a deluge in several residential pockets and marketplaces. (PTI)
