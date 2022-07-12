Gujarat rainfall: 8 trains cancelled due to heavy rainfall. Details here

Gujarat is experiencing a flood-like situation due to incessant rainfall. The Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rainfall in the entire state for the next five days
Amid heavy rainfall in Gujarat, several railway tracks have been washed out, causing the cancellation of dozens of trains on Tuesday. According to the official notification by the Western Railway, due to the rewash out of tracks between Dabhoi-Ekta Nagar, the section of Vadodara Division because of heavy rainfall, eight trains have been cancelled while two trains have been partially cancelled.
The list of cancelled trains on July 12 is:
09107 Pratap Nagar - Ekta Nagar MEMU
09108 Ekta Nagar Pratap Nagar MEMU
09109 Pratap Nagar Ekta Nagar MEMU
09110 Ekta Nagar - Pratap Nagar MEMU
09113 Pratap Nagar- Ekta Nagar MEMU
09114 Ekta Nagar - Pratap Nagar MEMU
20947 Ahmedabad - Ekta Nagar Jan Shatabdi
20950 Ekta Nagar - Ahmedabad Jan Shatabdi
Partial cancellation of trains on July 12:
12927 Dadar - Ekta Nagar Express has been short terminated at Vadodara & partially cancelled between Vadodara and Ekta Nagar.
12928 Ekta Nagar - Dadar Express has been short terminated at Vadodara & partially cancelled between Ekta Nagar and Vadodara.
Gujarat is experiencing a flood-like situation due to incessant rainfall. The Meteorological Department predicted light to moderate rainfall in the entire state for the next five days. Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in many districts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch.
As a result, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured all possible help to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel as heavy rains caused flood-like situations in the state's various areas.
Gujarat administration, State Disaster Response Force, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in providing quick help to the affected people, the Home Minister further said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured Gujarat Chief Minister to provide all necessary help including NDRF to tackle the situation from the Centre to mitigate the sufferings of the people affected by the flood in the state.
The Gujarat Chief Minister gave full details to the Prime Minister about the heavy rains that have lashed out across the state in the last 48 hours, especially in the South and Central Gujarat region, and the situation that has arisen as a result of the same.
Several villages in Gujarat have been cut off, prompting officials to deploy helicopters to rescue people. Several people have lost their lives so far due to the floods.NDRF teams are working to rescue people. Over 2000 people have been evacuated from various areas. Efforts to rescue more are on.
The Meteorological department said that Gujarat's situation is due to flash floods. The state received 18 inches of rainfall in just four hours. People are now struggling to procure even essential items.
Gujarat's capital Ahmedabad was inundated with a record of 115 mm plus rainfall in just three hours on Sunday, setting the highest record in the past five years in a single day in July.
