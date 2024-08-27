Amid heavy rains in Gujarat, the Western Railway has cancelled and diverted several trains. This comes after heavy precipitation on Monday caused a flood-like situation in the state. Inclement weather has impacted train services.
Several areas in the state are inundated by heavy rain. Knee-deep water in several places has affected the lives of residents and has caused traffic congestion in several places.
Below is the list of trains cancelled on August 27 due to waterlogging at Bajva station in Vadodara Division
#WRUpdates
Due to waterlogging at Bajva station in Vadodara Division, the following trains have been cancelled on 27.08.2024
19256 Mahuva - Surat Exp
12268 Hapa - Mumbai Central Duranto Exp
22924 Jamnagar - Bandra Terminus Humsafar Exp
20907 Dadar - Bhuj Sayajinagari Exp
20960…
#TrainUpdates
पश्चिम रेलवे के वड़ोदरा मंडल पर भारी बारिश के कारण बाजवा स्टेशन पर अधिक जल भराव के चलते ट्रेन प्रभावित।
27 अगस्त 2024 की ट्रेन संख्या 14807 जोधपुर – दादर एक्सप्रेस परिवर्तित मार्ग वाया अजमेर-चंदेरिया-रतलाम-गोधरा-वडोदरा के रास्ते चलेगी।@WesternRly
According to the chief minister’s office, the worst-affected regions include Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Narmada, and Panchmahal districts in South Gujarat.
All primary schools in Gujarat are shut today, State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy downpours in the state over the coming two to three days and issued a red alert for August 27.
IMD's forecast states, “Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely on 27 August and heavy rainfall at isolated places on 28 August.”
It has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Saurashtra and Kutch and “extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places” on August 27.
The latest press release states, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on 28 & 29 August and heavy rainfall at isolated places on 30 August.”
(With inputs from ANI)
