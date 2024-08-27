Gujarat rains: Western Railway cancels 12 trains following waterlogging at Bajva station; check list here

Heavy rains in Gujarat have led to train cancellations and diversions, as announced by Western Railways. Flood-like conditions and waterlogging have disrupted rail traffic.

Fareha Naaz
Published27 Aug 2024, 10:00 AM IST
Gujarat rains: Western Railways cancelled several trains due to heavy rains and flooding in Gujarat.
Gujarat rains: Western Railways cancelled several trains due to heavy rains and flooding in Gujarat.(ANI)

Amid heavy rains in Gujarat, the Western Railway has cancelled and diverted several trains. This comes after heavy precipitation on Monday caused a flood-like situation in the state. Inclement weather has impacted train services.

Several areas in the state are inundated by heavy rain. Knee-deep water in several places has affected the lives of residents and has caused traffic congestion in several places.

List of trains impacted due to heavy rain

Below is the list of trains cancelled on August 27 due to waterlogging at Bajva station in Vadodara Division

  • 19256 Mahuva - Surat Exp
  • 12268 Hapa - Mumbai Central Duranto Exp
  • 22924 Jamnagar - Bandra Terminus Humsafar Exp
  • 20907 Dadar - Bhuj Sayajinagari Exp
  • 20960 Vadnagar - Valsad Super
  • 22955 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj Kutch Exp
  • 22959 Vadodara - Jamnagar Intercity Exp
  • 22960 Jamnagar - Vadodara Intercity Exp
  • 09495 Vadodara - Ahmedabad Passenger
  • 09496 Ahmedabad - Vadodara Passenger
  • 09181 Pratapnagar - Alirajpur Passenger
  • 09170 Alirajpur - Pratapnagar Passenger

According to the chief minister’s office, the worst-affected regions include Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Narmada, and Panchmahal districts in South Gujarat.

All primary schools in Gujarat are shut today, State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy downpours in the state over the coming two to three days and issued a red alert for August 27. 

IMD's forecast states, “Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely on 27 August and heavy rainfall at isolated places on 28 August.”

It has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Saurashtra and Kutch and “extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places” on August 27.

The latest press release states, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on 28 & 29 August and heavy rainfall at isolated places on 30 August.”

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:27 Aug 2024, 10:00 AM IST
