Amid heavy rains in Gujarat, the Western Railway has cancelled and diverted several trains. This comes after heavy precipitation on Monday caused a flood-like situation in the state. Inclement weather has impacted train services.

Several areas in the state are inundated by heavy rain. Knee-deep water in several places has affected the lives of residents and has caused traffic congestion in several places.

List of trains impacted due to heavy rain Below is the list of trains cancelled on August 27 due to waterlogging at Bajva station in Vadodara Division

19256 Mahuva - Surat Exp

12268 Hapa - Mumbai Central Duranto Exp

22924 Jamnagar - Bandra Terminus Humsafar Exp

20907 Dadar - Bhuj Sayajinagari Exp

20960 Vadnagar - Valsad Super

22955 Bandra Terminus - Bhuj Kutch Exp

22959 Vadodara - Jamnagar Intercity Exp

22960 Jamnagar - Vadodara Intercity Exp

09495 Vadodara - Ahmedabad Passenger

09496 Ahmedabad - Vadodara Passenger

09181 Pratapnagar - Alirajpur Passenger

09170 Alirajpur - Pratapnagar Passenger

According to the chief minister’s office, the worst-affected regions include Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Narmada, and Panchmahal districts in South Gujarat.

All primary schools in Gujarat are shut today, State Education Minister Praful Pansheriya said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy downpours in the state over the coming two to three days and issued a red alert for August 27.

IMD's forecast states, “Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely on 27 August and heavy rainfall at isolated places on 28 August."

It has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Saurashtra and Kutch and "extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places" on August 27.

The latest press release states, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on 28 & 29 August and heavy rainfall at isolated places on 30 August."