Gujarat is battered with heavy monsoon rains with flood-like situations in the multiple cities of the state. In Junagarh district, heavy rains displayed their fury with cars being washed away by rivers. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for various Gujarat districts till 24 July. '

The weather department has issued a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of Gujarat on July 21 and 22. The intensity of rainfall is likely to reduce by 24 July and moderate rainfall is also expected on 25 July, the met department informed. IMD Ahmedabad warned that some areas of the state might receive 8 inches of rain. Catch Monsoon LIVE updates here IMD has issued a ‘red alert’ for Valsad, Bhavnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, ‘orange alert’ for Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Amreli, Jamnagar, Gir Somnath, Kutch and ‘yellow’ alert for Surendranagar, Dahod, Junagadh, Rajkot, Botad, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari. The weather alerts will be operational till 24 July.

Floods in low-lying areas

In the past few days, the state experienced relentless heavy rainfall, resulting in floods in low-lying regions of Saurashtra and Kutch on Wednesday. Furthermore, Rajkot faced severe waterlogging due to continuous and heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, the devastating impact of the ongoing rains led to three fatalities. Among these incidents, two deaths occurred in Surendranagar district, and one was reported in Rajkot district. However, around 300 people were successfully rescued from the affected areas as authorities conducted rescue operations in response to the calamitous situation.

In response to the ongoing rain situation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) have been placed on high alert. Considering the heavy inflow of water, 43 out of Gujarat's 206 reservoirs are on high alert, while 18 others are on alert mode. The state government has issued warnings for an additional 19 reservoirs, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Furthermore, the weather authorities have issued a fresh weather warning for several states, including Maharashtra, Odisha, and flood-affected Himachal Pradesh, cautioning them about potential adverse weather conditions in the upcoming days. This step is aimed at ensuring preparedness and timely response to any potential weather-related emergencies in these regions.