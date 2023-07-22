In response to the ongoing rain situation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) have been placed on high alert. Considering the heavy inflow of water, 43 out of Gujarat's 206 reservoirs are on high alert, while 18 others are on alert mode. The state government has issued warnings for an additional 19 reservoirs, highlighting the severity of the situation.

