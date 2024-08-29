Gujarat rains: Crocodile spotted on house roof as heavy rainfall inundate Vadodara’s Akota Stadium area | Watch

Gujarat Rains: Amid heavy rains in Gujarat, a video from Vadodra has come to light where a crocodile was spotted on a house roof. The video was shared by news agency PTI which showed a crocodile on the roof as heavy rainfall inundated Akota Stadium area of Vadodara.
The western state of Gujarat is experiencing a flood-like situation as heavy rainfall still continue to lash the state. A red alert has been isssued in several dictricts of the state. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned residents about the likelihood of further downpours in the coming days.
VIDEO | Gujarat Rains: Crocodile spotted at roof of a house as heavy rainfall inundate Akota Stadium area of Vadodara.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 29, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)#GujaratRains #GujaratFlood pic.twitter.com/FYQitH7eBK
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess