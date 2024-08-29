Gujarat rains: Crocodile spotted on house roof as heavy rainfall inundate Vadodara’s Akota Stadium area | Watch

Gujarat Rains: Amid heavy rains in Gujarat, a video from Vadodra has come to light where a crocodile was spotted on a house roof. The video was shared by news agency PTI which showed a crocodile on the roof as heavy rainfall inundated Akota Stadium area of Vadodara.

The western state of Gujarat is experiencing a flood-like situation as heavy rainfall still continue to lash the state. A red alert has been isssued in several dictricts of the state. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned residents about the likelihood of further downpours in the coming days.