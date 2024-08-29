Gujarat rains: Crocodile spotted on house roof as heavy rainfall inundate Vadodara’s Akota Stadium area | Watch

  • A crocodile was seen on a house roof after heavy rains flooded the Akota Stadium area in Vadodara.

Livemint
Updated29 Aug 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Screengrab from PTI videos
Screengrab from PTI videos

Gujarat Rains: Amid heavy rains in Gujarat, a video from Vadodra has come to light where a crocodile was spotted on a house roof. The video was shared by news agency PTI which showed a crocodile on the roof as heavy rainfall inundated Akota Stadium area of Vadodara. 

The western state of Gujarat is experiencing a flood-like situation as heavy rainfall still continue to lash the state. A red alert has been isssued in several dictricts of the state. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned residents about the likelihood of further downpours in the coming days.

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Gujarat rains: Crocodile spotted on house roof as heavy rainfall inundate Vadodara's Akota Stadium area | Watch

