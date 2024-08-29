Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Gujarat rains: Crocodile spotted on house roof as heavy rainfall inundate Vadodara's Akota Stadium area | Watch

Gujarat rains: Crocodile spotted on house roof as heavy rainfall inundate Vadodara's Akota Stadium area | Watch

Livemint

  • A crocodile was seen on a house roof after heavy rains flooded the Akota Stadium area in Vadodara.

Screengrab from PTI videos

Gujarat Rains: Amid heavy rains in Gujarat, a video from Vadodra has come to light where a crocodile was spotted on a house roof. The video was shared by news agency PTI which showed a crocodile on the roof as heavy rainfall inundated Akota Stadium area of Vadodara.

The western state of Gujarat is experiencing a flood-like situation as heavy rainfall still continue to lash the state. A red alert has been isssued in several dictricts of the state. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned residents about the likelihood of further downpours in the coming days.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.