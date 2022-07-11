In view of heavy rains, all schools and colleges in Gujarat's Valsad district will remain closed tomorrow, i.e. July 12, District Collector declared on Monday. The Met department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rains in Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Surat during the next five days.

Meanwhile, at least seven people died in the last 24 hours as heavy rains pounded several parts of south and central Gujarat districts, causing a flood-like situation in many areas. Officials informed that over 9,000 people were relocated and 468 rescued.

In south Gujarat, Dang, Navsari, Tapi, and Valsad districts were affected while the rain-hit districts in Central Gujarat are Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, and Kheda. A total of 5,278 people in Chhota Udepur district, 2,902 in Navsari and 469 in Valsad and a few more in other rain-affected districts were shifted from flooded areas to safer places, out of which 3,821 stayed while others returned home after the water receded, an official said.

"Seven persons died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to rain-related incidents like lightning, drowning, wall collapse etc in Gujarat to 63 since June 1," state Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi told reporters. He said 18 platoons each of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at strategic locations for rescue and relief operations as and when required.

PM Modi, Amit Shah offer help

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured Gujarat of all possible help from the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi phoned Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to enquire about the situation and assured all possible help, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted that he had spoken to the Chief Minister and assured all possible help from the Centre. "Regarding the flood-like situation created due to heavy rains in various areas of Gujarat, talked to the Chief Minister Shri @Bhupendrapbjp and assured all possible help from the Modi government. The Gujarat administration, SDRF and NDRF are busy delivering quick help to the affected people," he tweeted.

ગુજરાતના વિવિધ વિસ્તારોમાં ભારે વરસાદને કારણે સર્જાયેલી પૂર જેવી પરિસ્થિતિ સંદર્ભે મુખ્યમંત્રીશ્રી @Bhupendrapbjp જી સાથે વાત કરી અને મોદી સરકાર તરફથી શક્ય તમામ મદદની ખાતરી આપી. ગુજરાત પ્રશાસન, SDRF અને NDRF અસરગ્રસ્ત લોકો સુધી ઝડપી મદદ પહોંચાડવામાં વ્યસ્ત છે. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 11, 2022

Altogether, 218 out of 251 talukas in Gujarat received rainfall in the 24 hours till 6 AM on Monday.