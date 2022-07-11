Gujarat rains: Schools, colleges to remain shut tomorrow in this district2 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2022, 10:53 PM IST
- Extremely heavy rains are expected in Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Surat for the next 5 days
In view of heavy rains, all schools and colleges in Gujarat's Valsad district will remain closed tomorrow, i.e. July 12, District Collector declared on Monday. The Met department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rains in Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Surat during the next five days.