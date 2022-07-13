Gujarat rains: Schools, colleges to remain shut on 14 July in Navsari

Gujarat rains: Schools, colleges to remain shut on 14 July in Navsari2 min read . 09:39 PM IST
- The weather department has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Dang, Valsad and Navsari.
The Gujarat government declared that all schools and colleges will remain closed in Navsari on 1 July in wake of rainfall and flood-like situation.
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued red alert in 5 districts of the western state predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall. The weather department has issued a red alert for—Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Dang, Valsad and Navsari.
In the last 24 hours, heavy showers have claimed 14 lives in parts of south Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions. Till now, 83 people have lost their lives in Gujarat with the highest number of deaths occuring due to lightning.
Further teams of NDRF and SDRF, local police and administration in collaboration with local youth rescued more than 110 civilians and four animals trapped in water in various villages of Bhuj, Nakhtrana, Lakhpat, Abdasa, Mundra and Mandvi talukas in Kutch district.
It has been reported that 30 reservoirs are 70 to 100 per cent full, 27 reservoirs 50 to 70 per cent, 51 reservoirs 25 to 50 per cent while 77 reservoirs are less than 25 per cent full.
Gujarat faced heavy downpour accompanied with strong winds.
A total of 27,896 people were evacuated from flood-affected areas and 18,225 of them remained in shelters while the others have returned home, state Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said.
While heavy rains lashed districts in south Gujarat since the last few days, parts of Kutch and Rajkot in the Saurashtra region also witnessed heavy showers since Monday night, officials said.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Anjar taluka in Kutch received 167 mm rainfall in six hours since 6 am on Tuesday, while Gandhidham taluka in the district got 145 mm rainfall.
Narmada, Surat, Dang, Valsad and Tapi districts of south Gujarat, and Panchmahal and Chhota Udepur in central part of the state witnessed heavy rains over the last one day.
The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for heavy to very heavy rains in Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Narmada, Chhota Udepur districts, as well as Kutch, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Morbi in the Saurashtra region till Wednesday morning.
