Gujarat, Rajasthan, MP stare at second covid wave after Diwali

Among all 324 districts with over 5,000 confirmed cases so far, the ones with the worst spikes in infections in the last seven days were Shimla (27%) and Mandi (17%) in Himachal Pradesh, and Faridabad (14%) in Haryana, data from howindialives.com shows. After dominating the list for weeks, Kerala now has only one district, Idukki, in the top 10.