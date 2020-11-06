Gujarat records 1,035 COVID-19 cases, 1,321 recoveries; 4 die

AHMEDABAD : As many as 1,035 persons in Gujarat were found coronavirus positive in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,78,633 on Friday, while more than 1,300 patients recovered from the infection, the state Health Department said.

During the same period, four more patients died due to the disease, taking the toll to 3,751, said a release by the Health Department.

Also, 1,321 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,62,846, it said.

In terms of fresh daily cases, Gujarat was at 14th place on Friday among all states, said the department.

Of the four fresh fatalities, two patients died in Ahmedabad and one each in Bharuch and Surat, it said.

As many as 210 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Surat during the day, followed by 175 in Ahmedabad, 114 in Vadodara, 109 in Rajkot, 48 in Mehsana, 38 in Patan and 35in Banaskantha.

In a positive sign, the patient recovery rate in Gujarat has now gone up to 91.16 per cent, the release said.

Over 51,500 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to more than 63.65 lakh samples so far, it said.

Five new cases of coronavirus emerged while 3 persons were discharged during the day in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, officials said.

As many as 3,246 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory till date. Of these, 2 have died, 3,207 have recovered and 36 patients are still under treatment, said a release by the UT administration.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,78,633, new cases 1,035, deaths 3,751, discharged 1,62,846, active cases 12,036 and people tested so far 63,65,202.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

